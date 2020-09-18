PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.66

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and traded as low as $10.49. PIGEON CORP/ADR shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 517 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of -0.11.

PIGEON CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

