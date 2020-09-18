TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.78

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and traded as low as $42.00. TFI International shares last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 129,478 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

TFI International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

