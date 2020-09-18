Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.79

Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and traded as low as $14.55. Spirent Communications shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 425 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPMYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

