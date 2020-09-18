Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $1.02. Biopharma Credit shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1,222,919 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Biopharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,865.17%.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

