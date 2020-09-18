Cronos Group (CVE:MJN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cronos Group Inc (CVE:MJN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.47. Cronos Group shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,388,975 shares changing hands.

Cronos Group Company Profile (CVE:MJN)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants.

