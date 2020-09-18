EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.46

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and traded as low as $24.98. EDENRED S A/ADR shares last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 3,658 shares.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

