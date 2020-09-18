Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.58

Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and traded as low as $7.43. Bluejay Mining shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1,547,171 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $73.72 million and a P/E ratio of -38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 8.90.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

