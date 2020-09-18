CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.25

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and traded as low as $27.88. CARLSBERG AS/S shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 131,376 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CABGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CARLSBERG AS/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

