Altyn (LON:ALTN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Altyn PLC (LON:ALTN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.71. Altyn shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 184,415 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

About Altyn (LON:ALTN)

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold doré properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine, which covers an area of 85.5 hectares located in North East Kazakhstan.

