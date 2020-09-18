POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.83

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and traded as low as $24.35. POLYMETAL INTL/S shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. POLYMETAL INTL/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from POLYMETAL INTL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

