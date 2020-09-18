Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.64

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and traded as low as $9.49. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 8,567,342 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 217.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter.

