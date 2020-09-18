Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $32,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $668.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.74. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.