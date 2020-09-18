Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXAHY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. AXA has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

