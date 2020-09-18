Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXAHY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. AXA has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CARLSBERG AS/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.25
CARLSBERG AS/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.25
Altyn Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12
Altyn Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12
POLYMETAL INTL/S Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.83
POLYMETAL INTL/S Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.83
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.64
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.64
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Axa SA Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Axa SA Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report