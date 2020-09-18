St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on STJPF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

STJPF stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

