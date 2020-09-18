NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTOIY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays cut NESTE OYJ/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

