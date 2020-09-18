Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.61.

ELEEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

ELEEF stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.