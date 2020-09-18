Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $319,905.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 218.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 312,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 163,714 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after buying an additional 103,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth about $3,869,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

