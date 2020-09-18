Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.20.

TOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$18.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 71.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.81.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$386.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.3819705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.39%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,756.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,636,337 shares in the company, valued at C$106,879,852.18. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $451,382 over the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.