Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 4,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

