Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) vs. Hubbell (NASDAQ:HUBB) Critical Comparison

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cemtrex has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hubbell has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cemtrex and Hubbell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A Hubbell 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hubbell has a consensus target price of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Hubbell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hubbell is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and Hubbell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -52.53% -47.64% -23.69% Hubbell 9.09% 21.79% 8.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Hubbell shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Hubbell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cemtrex and Hubbell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $39.26 million 0.46 -$22.36 million N/A N/A Hubbell $4.59 billion 1.69 $400.90 million $8.12 17.63

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Summary

Hubbell beats Cemtrex on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc. primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises. This segment also offers design and development solutions to create impactful experiences for mobiles, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and televisions; and security and video surveillance systems, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. The Electronics Manufacturing segment provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. This segment also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells interconnects and cable assemblies; and provides software development services for mobile, Web, virtual reality, and PC applications. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and sells a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industries, such as chemical, cement, steel, food, construction, mining, and petrochemical. Cemtrex, Inc. operates in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

