Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCUF opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.