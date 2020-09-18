Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Gerdau by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gerdau by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

