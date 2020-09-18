Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRSP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,439 shares of company stock worth $553,795 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 28.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of PRSP opened at $19.81 on Friday. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

