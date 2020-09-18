PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

PPD stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion and a PE ratio of 33.67. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

