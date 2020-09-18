Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, insider Jeffery R. Chapin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,344.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Krim purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

