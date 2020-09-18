Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.86. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 236,015 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $449.07 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

