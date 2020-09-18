Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,220 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,505% compared to the average volume of 162 put options.

Shares of ARWR opened at $45.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.00 and a beta of 1.67. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

