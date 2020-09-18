Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $293.07

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $293.07 and traded as high as $299.50. Chesnara shares last traded at $288.50, with a volume of 31,569 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 15.93 and a current ratio of 16.13. The company has a market cap of $432.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.50.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

