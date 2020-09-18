Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CRH Medical (CRHM)

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN: CRHM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/10/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2020 – CRH Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

9/1/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/31/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/25/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2020 – CRH Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2020 – CRH Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – CRH Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – CRH Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CRH Medical stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. CRH Medical Corp has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

In related news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRH Medical by 666.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 669,548 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 330.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CRH Medical by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

