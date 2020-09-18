Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for nCino (NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/10/2020 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – nCino had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/10/2020 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $95.00.

9/10/2020 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $91.00.

8/10/2020 – nCino is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – nCino is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – nCino is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – nCino is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – nCino is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – nCino is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – nCino is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – nCino is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

nCino stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.21.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins purchased 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

