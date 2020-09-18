Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €115.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €114.85 ($135.11).

MRK opened at €124.05 ($145.94) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.30.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

