Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €115.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €114.85 ($135.11).

MRK opened at €124.05 ($145.94) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.30.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

