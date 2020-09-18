Investec Upgrades ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) to Buy

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ITMPF opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Merck KGaA PT Set at €115.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
Merck KGaA PT Set at €115.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
Investec Upgrades ITM Power to Buy
Investec Upgrades ITM Power to Buy
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sleep Number Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sleep Number Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Yandex Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Yandex Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Sinopharm Group Co. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Sinopharm Group Co. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verint Systems to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verint Systems to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report