Investec Upgrades ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) to Buy

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ITMPF opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

