Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sleep Number Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after buying an additional 134,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $637,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.