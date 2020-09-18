Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yandex is benefiting from strong momentum across the FoodTech business. Also, robust Media Services remain tailwinds. Additionally, the company’s strengthening B2B logistics services are contributing well to the top-line. Additionally, robust Yandex.Drive and Geolocational services are benefiting the company. Further, strength across the company’s core search business is a positive. Furthermore, improving momentum across Taxi, Classifieds and Experiments segments is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus-led disruptions are hurting Yandex’s ride-hailing business. The social-distancing restrictions induced by coronavirus pandemic are headwinds. Further, declining advertising spending due to the ongoing pandemic scenario is a major concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YNDX. BCS upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $70.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,373 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after buying an additional 4,009,816 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after buying an additional 3,265,177 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,177,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,017,000 after buying an additional 1,652,532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

