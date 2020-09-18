Sinopharm Group Co. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sinopharm Group Co. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,153.0 days.

Shares of TKBIF stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sinopharm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

About Sinopharm Group

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. The company develops original research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contracted services that utilize new genetic engineering and cell engineering technologies, supporting life sciences, and bioindustry field that range from basic research to drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Merck KGaA PT Set at €115.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
Merck KGaA PT Set at €115.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
Investec Upgrades ITM Power to Buy
Investec Upgrades ITM Power to Buy
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sleep Number Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sleep Number Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Yandex Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Yandex Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Sinopharm Group Co. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Sinopharm Group Co. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verint Systems to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verint Systems to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report