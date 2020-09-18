Sinopharm Group Co. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,153.0 days.

Shares of TKBIF stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sinopharm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. The company develops original research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contracted services that utilize new genetic engineering and cell engineering technologies, supporting life sciences, and bioindustry field that range from basic research to drug discovery and development.

