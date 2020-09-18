Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Buy

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $139,485.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 392.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $215,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $234,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

