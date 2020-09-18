Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Raised to $152.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 536.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

