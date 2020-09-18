FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earning Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FedEx earned a media sentiment score of 2.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the shipping service provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

In other news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

