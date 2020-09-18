Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ocado Group stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

