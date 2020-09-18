Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.79

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.79 and traded as high as $50.78. Sprott shares last traded at $49.92, with a volume of 285,195 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.79.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$43.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.62%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

