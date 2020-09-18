Raymond James Reiterates “C$19.50” Price Target for Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cormark raised their price target on Teranga Gold from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Teranga Gold from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teranga Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.68.

TSE TGZ opened at C$14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -410.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. Teranga Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.86 and a 12 month high of C$16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.27.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$227.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teranga Gold will post 1.5573112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

