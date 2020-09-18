Truist Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

CWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $100,284.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Camping World by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $3,741,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

