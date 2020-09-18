Truist Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.
CWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.
Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49.
In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $100,284.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Camping World by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $3,741,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
