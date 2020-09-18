Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for President Energy (LON:PPC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPC. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

Shares of PPC opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80. President Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

