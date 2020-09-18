Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLP. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 484 ($6.32) price objective (down previously from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 576 ($7.53) to GBX 519 ($6.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Polypipe Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 482.60 ($6.31).

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

Shares of LON PLP opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 419.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94. Polypipe Group has a 12-month low of GBX 369.85 ($4.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The company has a market cap of $988.23 million and a P/E ratio of 17.62.

In other Polypipe Group news, insider Glen Sabin sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.63), for a total value of £344,800 ($450,542.27).

About Polypipe Group

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.