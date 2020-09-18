G4S (LON:GFS) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of G4S (LON:GFS) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on G4S from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Shares of LON GFS opened at GBX 190.90 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.89. G4S has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.92). The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

