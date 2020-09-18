Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

FDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.66).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 2,580 ($33.71) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 952 ($12.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.67). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,173.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,732.42. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 65.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Alex Bevis sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($31.18), for a total transaction of £4,772,000 ($6,235,463.22). Also, insider David John Walsh sold 7,389 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,601 ($33.99), for a total value of £192,187.89 ($251,127.52).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.