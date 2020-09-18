Barclays Raises Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 230

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 213.30 ($2.79).

LON HOC opened at GBX 239 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.33. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

