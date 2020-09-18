International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.32% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 346 ($4.52).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 129.45 ($1.69) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

