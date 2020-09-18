Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 903 ($11.80) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,375 ($17.97) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.00) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.00) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 975.73 ($12.75).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 913.80 ($11.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 787.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 837.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,671 ($21.83).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

