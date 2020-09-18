Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 903 ($11.80) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,375 ($17.97) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.00) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.00) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 975.73 ($12.75).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 913.80 ($11.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 787.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 837.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,671 ($21.83).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for President Energy
Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for President Energy
Polypipe Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
Polypipe Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
G4S Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank
G4S Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank
Frontier Developments’ “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital
Frontier Developments’ “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital
Barclays Raises Hochschild Mining Price Target to GBX 230
Barclays Raises Hochschild Mining Price Target to GBX 230
International Consolidated Airlns Grp Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
International Consolidated Airlns Grp Rating Reiterated by UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report