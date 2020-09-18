Glencore’s (GLEN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 228.75 ($2.99).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 185 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion and a PE ratio of -7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 264.12 ($3.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

